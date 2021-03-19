Frank Leboeuf singled out N’Golo Kante for special praise after he helped to inspire Chelsea FC to a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Kante was named as the man of the match thanks to his fine display against the Spanish side as Thomas Tuchel’s men booked their place in Friday’s quarter-final draw.

The 29-year-old produced a brilliant display for the west London side as goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson secured the Blues’ progress through to the last eight.

Kante has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season following Tuchel’s appointment as Frank Lampard’s successor at the end of January.

And Leboeuf was thoroughly impressed by what he saw from the France international against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Leboeuf said: “That guy [Kante] was absolutely magical today.

“You have to add Kovacic, because they worked very well together and won the battle in the middle of the [pitch].

“You know with players like Koke, it’s never easy because it’s a real fight.

“But today from the first minute to the last, Kante was the king of the midfield.

“Remember the last action, when Emerson scored the goal, [Kante] got the ball in his 18-yard-box and sprinted for 80 metres.

“He was physically at the top.

“And if Kante is at the top physically, it changes the game.”

Kante will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to FA Cup action on Sunday with a home clash against Sheffield United in the quarter-finals.

After that, the Blues will switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against West Brom on 3 April.

