Lee Dixon reacts to Kai Havertz’s display in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Everton

Lee Dixon singled out Kai Havertz for special praise as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a 2-0 win over Everton to boost their top-four hopes.

The Blues headed into the game looking to continue their push for Champions League qualification under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Havertz has struggled to produce consistent performances for Chelsea FC since having signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen last year.

However, he was in good form on Monday night and was the target man for Marcos Alonso’s cross which went in off Ben Godfrey to put Chelsea FC into the lead in the 31st minute.

Havertz was then once again involved in Chelsea FC’s second goal of the night when he was brought down by Jordan Pickford in the box and Jorginho stepped up to score the resulting penalty in the 65th minute.

Former Arsenal star Dixon was impressed by Havertz’ involvement during the game, and speaking after Jorginho’s penalty on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “It was a great run from Kai Havertz [to win the penalty]. It always looked like he’d get there first.

“Havertz has been sharp all night.”

The former Arsenal star continued: “I think Thomas Tuchel has a team playing in a way they enjoy – there’s an enthusiasm and competition for places.

“He is demanding performances that are sneaking out results.

“He hasn’t had a multitude of goals and that might be something that holds them back in the Champions League, but they have a solid look about them. The pattern of play suits them.”

Reflecting on Everton’s performance at Stamford Bridge, Dixon added: “There’s just been no threat from Everton tonight.

“It’s not from a lack of runs – Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been making runs -there’s just been no service whatsoever and that’s because the midfield has been under so much pressure.

“They’ve not had enough time on the ball to hit that killer pass. Calvert-Lewin will just be thinking give me one chance, just one chance.”

The win left Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table and four points ahead of fifth-placed Everton.

The west London side will return to Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they travel to take on Leeds United at Elland Road.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip