Martin Keown has heaped praise on the “intelligent” Mason Mount following his impressive performances for club and country lately.

The 22-year-old has featured in both of England’s most recent games against San Marino and Albania as he helped Gareth Southgate’s men to claim six points from their two World Cup qualifiers.

Mount has been earning lots of praise for his performances for Chelsea FC this season and he has continued to impress under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

The England international has been a regular fixture in the first team for the Blues since having first broken into the side under Frank Lampard last season.

Former Arsenal and England star Keown has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Mount in a Three Lions shirt in recent days.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Keown said: “Mason Mount has started England’s last seven games, proving himself a useful player to Gareth Southgate because of his intelligence.

“As an England defender, when you roll the ball to Mount you know it’s not coming back. He’s going to turn and make something happen.

“He became vital in the build-up play, and it meant Harry Kane could remain higher up the pitch.

“In another sign of Mount’s intelligence, the opening goal [against Albania] came as a result of England creating an overload on the left.

“The Chelsea midfielder cut the ball back to Luke Shaw, who crossed for Kane to head home. When Mount was through on goal to make it 2-0, there was no doubt he’d score.”

Mount will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a home clash against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

He has scored nine goals and made five assists in all competitions for club and country so far this term.

