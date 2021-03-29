Alan Smith has praised Mason Mount for the “astonishing progress” he has made at Chelsea FC in recent months.

The 22-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC side since having broken into the first team under Frank Lampard last season.

Mount has scored five goals and made three assists in 28 Premier League games for the west London side so far this season and he has been continuing his impressive form under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

The midfielder has also been in good form for England during the current international break, and he will be hoping to play a significant role when the Three Lions kick off their European Championship campaign this summer.

Former Arsenal star Smith has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Mount lately and feels there is still more to come from the midfielder.

Writing in his column for the Evening Standard, Smith said: “I don’t know whether Thomas Tuchel initially needed convincing [about Mount], but Southgate clearly hasn’t.

“The 22-year-old, in fact, becomes a more important cog for his country with each passing game.

“That amounts to astonishing progress for someone with just one full Premier League season under his belt.

“The rise has been rapid from a character clearly blessed with a great attitude, the kind any manager wants to have in his team.

“Forget about the snipes of being teacher’s pet, a tag picked up at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard and carried through to the international arena under a manager in Southgate accused of favouring the well-behaved sort who won’t give him any problems.

“As far as Mount is concerned, we can firmly dismiss any such suggestions. For club and country, the lad continually justifies his manager’s faith with a consistency of performance very rare in one of his age and experience.

“If Mount carries on like this, I can’t see how Southgate can leave him out for that first Euros group game against Croatia on June 13.

“The only question really is where to play the lad in whichever system Southgate decides to use.”

Mount will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a home clash against West Brom on Sunday.

They will then take on FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

