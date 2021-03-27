Mason Mount reacts to being dropped by Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel

Mason Mount has revealed that starting Thomas Tuchel’s reign at Chelsea FC on the bench helped motivate him to step his game up.

The England international has been one of Chelsea FC’s standout performers since having broken into the first team under Frank Lampard last season.

Mount lost his place in the starting line-up for Tuchel’s first game in charge, when he came on as a substitute during the goalless draw with Wolves at the end of January.

Since then, however, Mount has featured regularly for the Blues and has been a constant presence in the Chelsea FC team under Tuchel.

The England midfielder has now revealed that being dropped early on in Tuchel’s stint at Stamford Bridge helped to give him extra motivation to step his game up.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Mount said of being dropped: “I’ve had that experience before.

“I was on loan at Vitesse Arnhem when I was 18, 19. That first couple of months I didn’t play hardly at all.

“I had that motivation and that fire to want to get into the team. The first game with the manager coming in, he went for a more experienced team.

“I understood that and wanted to get back into the team, so that motivation and that fire that I have inside me came out.

“I really tried to push to get back into the team. It’s been brilliant.

“We are working very hard. We’ve had tough games in this last period but we have come through it.

“It’s exciting stuff, we continue to work hard. It’s been a great start.”

Mount has scored five goals and made three assists in 28 Premier League games for the Blues so far this season.

The west London side will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against West Bromwich Albion on 3 April.

