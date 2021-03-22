Paul Merson issues warning to Chelsea FC star Timo Werner

Paul Merson has warned Timo Werner that he should be worried about his place in the Chelsea FC team due to his stuttering form.

The Germany international has struggled to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge following his big-money transfer from RB Leipzig last summer.

Werner has been a regular fixture in the first team for the Blues but he has only managed to score five goals and make five assists in 28 Premier League games so far this term.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to step his form up in the coming weeks and months as he bids to help Chelsea FC finish as highly as possible in the Premier League table.

However, former Arsenal star Merson believes that Werner will have to start turning around his form quickly if he wants to keep his place in the team.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Timo Werner could be on borrowed time for Chelsea because it’s not working out for him at all.

“I think he makes too many bad decisions when he gets into good positions. For the money they paid for him, he’s a rough diamond who needs to work on his game.

“I don’t know if he got by on pace alone in Germany but he hasn’t scored enough goals for Chelsea and he’s missed loads of chances.

“Now he’s playing on the wing and I know he helped make a goal against Atletico Madrid with a good cross.

“But there times you watch him and he goes on a run and tries to cross it when there’s no-one in the box and the defender blocks it anyway.

“I think Chelsea will sign a proper striker this summer and I think they will use him as a makeweight.

“It makes sense to offer him to Borussia Dortmund as part of a deal for Erling Haaland.

“Dortmund will need a replacement if they sell Haaland and Werner is ready-made and proven in the Bundesliga. He would probably appeal to them.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on West Bromwich Albion at home on 3 April.

After that, the Blues will face FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

