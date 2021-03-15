Paul Merson believes that Thomas Tuchel could end up losing patience with Timo Werner at Chelsea FC.

The German attacker has struggled to find consistent form for the Blues since having signed for the west London side from RB Leipzig in the summer of last year.

Werner has only so far managed to score five goals in the Premier League this season despite having been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC squad in recent months.

The 25-year-old has started 23 of Chelsea FC’s 29 games in the English top flight so far this term and he has not scored in his last six appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes that Tuchel could turn to other players in the Chelsea FC squad if Werner does not start delivering in front of goal soon.

Asked if he thinks Tuchel is running out of patience with Werner, Merson told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro: “I think so, and I think even more so after the way Havertz played last week, I thought he was absolutely outstanding.

“He came into the No.10 position and I thought he was absolutely outstanding.

“If you’d have said to me three months ago that Havertz is that quick I’d have said I haven’t seen it. But I saw it last week.

“It just shows you he’s a confidence player, he looked very good. ‘I think with the way he played he will lose patience with Werner.

“I watch Werner play and I think there’s a lot of work to be done. I think he’s a real, real rough diamond, which shouldn’t be a rough diamond when you’re paying that kind of money for someone.

“There’s a lot to work on, I think he makes bad, bad decisions too many times in football matches. And when you’re costing that kind of money that shouldn’t really happen.

“Havertz, I think, was absolutely outstanding. You’ve got Mount to come back, who was out of that game and he’s played his best game against Liverpool.”

Werner will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Atletico Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday night.

