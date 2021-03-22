Declan Rice: What I really think about Mason Mount at Chelsea FC

Declan Rice is backing the “unbelievable” Mason Mount to develop into a top player at Chelsea FC in the coming seasons.

Mount has been earning lots of praise for his performances for Chelsea FC after he broke into the first team at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard last season.

The England international has scored five goals and made three assists in 27 Premier League games for the Blues so far this season and he will be hoping to continue his fine form in the coming weeks and months.

The 22-year-old has earned plenty of new admirers for his fine performances for Chelsea FC this season and he will be hoping to help the Blues end the campaign on a high by qualifying for the Champions League.

Now, West Ham United star Rice, who has been a close friend of Mount’s since they were children, believes that the Blues midfielder has what it takes to step up a level at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Rice said: “[Our friendship] is strong as anything.

“We’ve been best friends since we were eight years old so it’s been an unbelievable journey to where we both are right now.

“I can’t have anyone speaking bad about him. He deserves everything that comes his way.

“He’s a top player and I think he can go on to another level as well. He’s unbelievable, he can go again and keep rising to be one of the world’s best.”

Mount will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when they host West Brom in the Premier League on 3 April.

