Pat Nevin: Why Hakim Ziyech will be ‘vital’ to Chelsea FC

Pat Nevin believes that Hakim Ziyech will have a “vital” role to play for Chelsea FC this season and beyond.

The Morocco international has endured something of a stuttering start to life at Stamford Bridge since having joined the Blues from Ajax last summer.

Ziyech has struggled with injury and form issues however he has been more of a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team in recent games under Thomas Tuchel.

The 28-year-old has netted two goals in his last two appearances for Chelsea FC against both Atletico Madrid and Sheffield United.

In total, Ziyech has scored four goals and made three assists in all competitions for the Blues this season, and he will be hoping to add to those tallies before the end of the current campaign.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin has now explained why he thinks Ziyech is just starting to find his feet at the west London club.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “I think Hakim will be vital to us, as he has a different creative skill set than anyone else at the club.

“In the short and longer term we will need his type of imagination if we are going to win trophies, so his recent two goals in two games couldn’t have come at a better time.

“For Hakim, maybe this Premier League mini break isn’t happening at the right moment and there is an argument it isn’t happening at the perfect time for Chelsea generally.

“The team is on a roll right now and it also will give one or two other players at other teams a chance of a little breather too.

“I am not sure about that argument. Most of our real rivals are packed full of international players just like we are, they might not get any bigger lift than us.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge.

