Oscar has heaped praise on Mason Mount following his fine performances for Chelsea FC this season.

The England midfielder has been in impressive form for the west London side since having broken into the first team under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge last season.

Mount has been a regular fixture in the first team under both Thomas Tuchel and Lampard this season, and he continued his good form by netting the winner in the 1-0 victory at Liverpool FC on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old midfielder has scored five goals and made three assists in 26 Premier League games for the Blues so far this term.

Former Chelsea FC star Oscar, who now plays for Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port, has now admitted that he is a big admirer of the English midfielder and that he sees some of himself in Mount.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Oscar said of Mount: “I like him.

“Sometimes he doesn’t play like me but sometimes, I watch him and I can see a little bit of me there because I also came into Chelsea when I was so young and played good football.

“I really like him. He has everything you need to improve.

“He scores goals, he does some important things and he knows how to defend and attack. I really like him.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Monday night with a crunch clash against top-four rivals Everton at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they bid to secure their place in the Champions League for next season.

