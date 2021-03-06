Michael Owen makes prediction about where Chelsea FC will finish

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to finish in the top four this season after their 1-0 victory over Liverpool FC on Thursday night.

Mason Mount scored the only goal of the game at Anfield as he helped the Blues to record an important victory over the defending champions to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification for next season.

The win left Chelsea FC in fourth place in the Premier League table with 11 games left to play this season as Thomas Tuchel looks to steer them towards qualification for Europe’s elite club competition.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen has been impressed by what he has seen from Chelsea FC under Tuchel so far and he is backing them to finish in the top four this term.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after Thursday night’s game, Owen said: “It’s the acid test really if your manager takes over and you are five or six places below where you currently are then of course you are looking at the league table and thinking ‘look at this we never even thought this was possible, we were quite a way away from these Champions League places’.

“All of a sudden you are there within the blink of an eye. Now you’ve got the momentum, you’ve got the confidence and the self belief, you’ve got a massive squad that is all chipping in so a great atmosphere around the place.

“You ride the crest of a wave, they’re not going anywhere. They are staying in the top four.

“They’re not conceding goals, eight clean sheets in 10 games, they’ve only scored 11 goals.

“It’s not like they’re knocking the lights out they are a team that are probably scoring at the same race as Crystal Palace and Brighton, they’re just not conceding and they don’t look like it.”

Chelsea FC will look to continue their good form in the Premier League when they host Everton in the top flight on Monday night.

The west London side are aiming to better their fourth placed finish in the Premier League from last season under Frank Lampard.

