Paul Merson predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season

Paul Merson has his say on Chelsea FC's hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four this season

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Thursday 11 March 2021
Paul Merson
(Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes that Chelsea FC are now in “pole position” to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

The south west London side have been enjoying an upturn in form in recent weeks following Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as their new manager at the end of January.

Chelsea FC have secured back to back Premier League victories over Liverpool FC and Everton to boost their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are fourth in the table and two points clear of West Ham United, who have played a game less than Tuchel’s men.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that the job is not yet done for Chelsea FC but he believes that they have laid the major groundwork needed to finish in the top four this season, with 10 games left to play.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Merson said: “Chelsea are now in pole position to finish in the top four after a big week of results, but it is not a foregone conclusion.

“They have to keep producing right until the end of the season.

“There are not too many concerns about injuries at the moment. They have a really good squad and we’ve seen it utilised in the last few weeks by Tuchel. [N’Golo] Kante and [Mason] Mount were rested on Monday, Olivier Giroud is on the bench too and Tammy Abraham is not even getting a look in.

“It’s far from job done, though. They need to keep this run going because we’ve already seen this season that things can change very quickly.

“West Ham keep winning and Tottenham are flying again. It’s lucky Chelsea have been on this brilliant run and are in the position they are in because otherwise, they’d have been out of it.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Leeds United in the top flight.

After that, the Blues will focus on the return leg of their Champions League last 16 clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday 17 March.

