Paul Merson: What I really think about Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC

Paul Merson has heaped praise on Thomas Tuchel following his impressive start to life as Chelsea FC manager.

Tuchel was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January and the German head coach has had a positive impact on Chelsea FC’s results since then.

The Blues have managed to string together an impressive series of results in the Premier League to leave them in fourth place in the table and well in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Chelsea FC have secured back to back wins over Liverpool FC and Everton in their last two games in the Premier League and have been earning praise for their improved performances under Tuchel.

Former Arsenal star Merson has been impressed by what he has seen from Tuchel in charge at Stamford Bridge so far this season and feels that the foundations have been laid for future success under the former PSG coach.

“Everything is going right for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel, at the moment,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“They’ve had two big results against Liverpool and Everton to continue what has been an unbelievable run and full credit has to go to Tuchel.

“They were a real handful against Everton, and Kai Havertz epitomised that. We finally saw his best on Monday, he was simply outstanding. I didn’t realise how quick he was! He was a real handful and the decision to bring him in last night was rewarded.

“When you are winning every week that’s what happens.

“The problems he has now is Havertz just had his best game for Chelsea by a million miles, but I’d be surprised if he plays next week. Mason Mount was outstanding against Liverpool but then he didn’t play against Everton. They look really good.

“The one problem I still see is that they don’t score a lot of goals. For all the game they had against Everton, I thought it was a game where they probably could have blown the opposition away. Some of the passing and some of the movement was outstanding.

“I really like the manager. He looks really good and has made a really impressive start at Stamford Bridge.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.

After that, they will switch their attentions back to the Champions League and their clash with Atletico Madrid next week.

