Petr Cech reacts to Chelsea FC’s Champions League draw against FC Porto

Petr Cech believes that Chelsea FC have what it takes to knock out FC Porto and progress to the Champions League semi-finals.

The west London side were pitted against the Portuguese team after they secured their place in the quarter-finals thanks to a victory over Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

Chelsea FC will now take on FC Porto for a place in the semi-finals, where they would face either Real Madrid or Liverpool FC.

FC Porto are currently second in the Portuguese top flight and they knocked out Juventus in the last 16.

Former Chelsea FC goalkeeper Cech is expecting a difficult test for the Blues against FC Porto but he is confident that they will progress.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea TV, Cech said: “We respect the opponent and as well, they were good in the group with Manchester City and they obviously managed to go and beat Juventus which is another giant in terms of European football so we have to respect that.

“We have our confidence and we know the strength of our team. Hopefully we can go through.”

Cech also believes that Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League experience with his former clubs will come in useful this season.

He continued: “As a club, we have the history of being in the Champions League and European Cups, there are still a lot of players in our squad who went through it, who won the European Cup and they will help as well.

“The experience of the manager going through European ties all the way to the final is something that might add and help everybody.

“We obviously hope he will take advantage of our draw and they will progress and we’ll at least get into the further stages of the competition.

“Once you’re in the competition you always want to try and win it.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on West Bromwich Albion at home on 3 April.

