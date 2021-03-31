Marcus Rashford reveals his favourite current Chelsea FC player

Marcus Rashford picks out Tammy Abraham as his favourite Chelsea FC player

Wednesday 31 March 2021, 04:45 UK
Marcus Rashford in training

Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to reveal that he considers Tammy Abraham to be his favourite Chelsea FC player at the moment.

Abraham has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Chelsea FC first team since Thomas Tuchel was brought in as Frank Lampard’s successor at Stamford Bridge at the end of January.

The 23-year-old Abraham has scored six goals and made one assist in 20 Premier League games so far this season but he has found his first-team opportunities limited at the west London club recently and he has not featured since 20 February.

Manchester United star Rashford was asked by one user on Twitter who his favourite current Chelsea FC player is, and the England forward simply replied: “@tammyabraham is my guy.”

Abraham will be hoping to be involved more often as Chelsea FC look to end the season on a positive note.

The Blues are currently chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League and will also take on FC Porto in the quarter-finals of the Champions League next month.

Next up for Chelsea FC is their home clash against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

