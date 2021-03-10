Thomas Tuchel sends honest message to Chelsea FC fans about Christian Pulisic

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that it has been a difficult decision for him to leave out Christian Pulisic from his Chelsea FC squad in recent games.

The USA international started on the bench for Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Everton on Monday night at Stamford Bridge and only came on to play the final few moments of the game.

Pulisic, 22, has only started nine games in the Premier League for Chelsea FC all season and has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot under both Frank Lampard and Tuchel.

Indeed, Pulisic’s most recent start for Chelsea FC came during the 1-0 victory over Barnsley in the FA Cup back at the start of February and he is yet to start a Premier League game since Tuchel’s appointment.

Tuchel has now insisted that he is fully aware of Pulisic’s talent and has admitted that it has been a difficult decision for him to leave the American out of his starting line-up.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Monday night, Tuchel said: “I cannot say anything but positive things about him [Pulisic].

“Maybe his problem is that from Dortmund I know how strong he is from the bench.

“I think he only started for us in the cup game. In the end it’s my responsibility and my fault but it is a bit unfair but I know what an impact he can have in the last 20 to 30 minutes (from the bench).

“He was unlucky in the last games, it is not a lack of trust or lack of quality, we just have to be patient.

“We have, for example, another guy I would love to mention is Emerson who suffers from bad decisions from me, who does not play but is an amazing guy and trains at the highest level, never lets the team down from his mentality.

“It was a super hard decision today to have him out of the squad, same with Tammy, it’s like this. It tells us we are a strong group and the guys need to keep on fighting, there is no other way.”

Pulisic will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC return to Premier League action with a trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

