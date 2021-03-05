Thomas Tuchel makes title vow for Chelsea FC next season

Thomas Tuchel is determined to help Chelsea FC to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool FC for the title next season.

Manchester City have been running away with the title in recent weeks and they currently find themselves 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Tuchel admits that it will be impossible for his side to catch Manchester City this season but he is convinced that the Blues will be in the title mix next term.

The German head coach has been settling into life in charge at Stamford Bridge after having been brought in as Frank Lampard’s successor at the end of January.

The Blues are focused on trying to finish in the top four this season as they bid to get themselves into the best possible shape ahead of next season.

Speaking at a news conference before Chelsea FC’s trip to Liverpool FC on Thursday night, Tuchel said: “Will we close the gap to Man City this season? No, we will not. It’s impossible.

“But from next season on, we start with zero points all of us and City were in trouble this season and nobody took advantage of it.

“If it’s somewhere proven, it’s proven in sports that you can do extraordinary steps, that you improve staff and grow with a certain momentum if you catch the momentum.

“There are some ifs, but we absolutely want to make it possible. It’s a small line between the arguments that exist and admitting reality, and maybe admitting it’s a long way to go, and still not allowing it to become an excuse.

“This is what we are up for and now we are challenging for top four, which was a big, big task when we first stepped in, and from next year we will challenge for all titles, all competitions, sure.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Monday night when they host Everton in the top flight at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the table under Lampard last season.

