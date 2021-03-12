‘The start of something very special’: Pundit on Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC

Pat Nevin believes that the Thomas Tuchel era at Chelsea FC could be the start of “something very special” following the Blues’ impressive form recently.

Tuchel has been settling in well to life at Stamford Bridge since having been brought in as Frank Lampard’s successor at the south west London club at the end of January.

The Blues have put together a good run of form in the Premier League to leave them in fourth place in the table as they seek Champions League qualification for next season.

Chelsea FC have sealed back to back victories over both Everton and Liverpool FC in recent weeks to boost their hopes of securing a top-four finish.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the Blues so far under Tuchel and he reckons that the future looks bright for the south west London club under the German.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “There have been a few false starts and false dawns, but right now this seems like the start of something very special.

“This recent crunch period when we had to face Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton and Atletico Madrid has been successfully negotiated without us losing as much as a single goal.

“If ever there was a test to prove the team’s level of improvement, this was it and they passed with flying colours.

“Trying to put your finger on why it has improved so dramatically and so quickly isn’t easy.

“The temptation is to point to Thomas Tuchel and suggest that anyone who outsmarts Diego Simeone, Carlo Ancelotti, Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho in short order – and doing it with a brand new team – is probably quite good.

“There is that fact, but there is no doubt that he has also managed to get more out of some players such as Andreas Christensen, Marcus Alonso and now Kai Havertz than we had done before.

“It may be that the most important point is hidden in here – he has increased the size and strength of the squad without actually acquiring any new players.

“By doing that, he has added to our flexibility and his ability to rest players when needed, even the constant motion machine that is Mason Mount had a seat on the bench at the start against Everton!

“What it has given him is choice, a number of options that is the envy of every other team in the league.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing to return to Premier League action when they take on Leeds United away from home at Elland Road this weekend.

They will then face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 next week.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip