Timo Werner sets out Chelsea FC targets for the rest of the season

Timo Werner is hoping to help fire Chelsea FC to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Blues have enjoyed an upturn in form since Thomas Tuchel was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January.

Chelsea FC had dropped down the Premier League table following a poor run of form under Lampard, but the Blues are now firmly back in contention for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification for next season.

Werner will be hoping to find his best form for the Blues in the remaining weeks of the campaign as he bids to help Chelsea FC end the season on a high.

The Germany international has now talked up the importance of Chelsea FC doing what they can to end the season on a positive note and finish in the top four.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports before Chelsea FC’s home clash with Manchester United on Sunday, Werner said: “That [finishing in the top four] has to be the main goal at the end of the season, to play Champions league football next season.

“If we can reach the top four, as a team, that would be perfect. In the Champions league and the FA Cup, you never know but we have a big chance go far in those cups.

“For me, when I score a few more goals in the Premier League, maybe I can get to 10, that would be good for my first season.

“Then at the end of the season, I can go to the European Championships and say it was a good first season for Chelsea with ups and downs, but at the end we reached the goal of getting to the Champions League and me getting into double figure for goals.

“That’s the goal for the end of the season and with this team and the manager, we are in good shape now.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Thursday night when they travel to take on Liverpool FC in the top flight.

