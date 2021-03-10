Thomas Tuchel responds to Kai Havertz’s display in Chelsea FC’s win over Everton

Thomas Tuchel singled out Kai Havertz for special praise after the German helped to inspire Chelsea FC to a 2-0 victory over Everton on Monday night.

The Germany international has struggled to produce consistent form for the Blues since his big-money move to Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window last year.

However, Havertz was in fine form on Monday night and played a role in both goals as Tuchel’s men boosted their top-four hopes with a victory against the Toffees.

Ben Godfrey’s own goal in the first half and Jorginho’s penalty, which Havertz won, secured the victory for the south west London club.

Tuchel was delighted by what he saw from Havertz on Monday night and he believes that there is much more to come from the 21-year-old.

Speaking to BT Sport after Monday night’s win, Tuchel said: “We deserved to win. It was a very difficult first half but we controlled it completely.

“Second half we increased our level and had a lot of dangerous attacks.

“Very pleased with Kai. It was the trust we gave him and used the trust we gave him.

“He is a player who has all the ability to be a dominant figure in the offense and he stepped up.

“You see the quality of the players and the club. It is a pleasure to be on the sideline and work with the team.

“Everybody in the club is doing everything to compete at this level.”

Chelsea FC will now switch their attentions towards preparing for their Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

The west London side are currently in fourth place in the table as they chase a spot in the Champions League for next season.

