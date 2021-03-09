Reece James: What I think about Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC

Reece James has insisted that he fully respects the decisions of Thomas Tuchel following his recent lack of playing time in the Chelsea FC team.

James had become a regular fixture in the first team under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge but he has found his first-team opportunities to be more limited since Tuchel was brought in at the end of January.

Ahead of Monday night’s game against Everton, James had scored one goal and made two assists in 21 Premier League games for the Blues.

He has found himself in and out of the starting line-up for the Blues since Tuchel was appointed as Lampard’s successor.

However, the 21-year-old has insisted that he is not concerned about his lack of playing time in recent weeks and says he is fully enjoying life under Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro ahead of Monday’s clash with Everton, James said: “We were all on it against Liverpool and that showed.

“The game last season was tough and we lost 5-3 but this season shows you how far we’ve progressed.

“He (Tuchel) is very funny and very passionate. He wants to win and that shows when he is on the sidelines, kicking and heading every ball.

“When you’re in a top team, you can’t always play. You have to keep working hard.

“He’s the manager, I have to respect his decisions.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip