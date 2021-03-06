Thomas Tuchel singled out N’Golo Kante for special praise following his fine performance in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Liverpool FC on Thursday night.

The 29-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season and he laid on the assist for Mason Mount to score the winner for the Blues against the Reds at Anfield in midweek.

Kante has notched up 23 appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea FC so far this term and he has earned lots of praise for his displays in recent seasons.

Tuchel has now admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Kante since he was brought in as Frank Lampard’s successor at the end of January.

Speaking in an interview after Thursday night’s win at Anfield, Tuchel said: “He [Kante] is a gift. It’s incredible.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. At training, in games, he never stops.

“We look at the data on his intensity and he is incredible. He really is a gift.”

Kante will be once again hoping to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Everton in the Premier League on Monday night.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Fulham at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

