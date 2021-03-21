Thomas Tuchel reacts to Chelsea FC’s Champions League draw against Porto

Thomas Tuchel has declared that Chelsea FC are feeling “confident” about their Champions League hopes after they were pitted against Porto in the quarter-finals.

The Blues secured their spot in the last eight of Europe’s elite club competition thanks to an impressive victory over Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

Tuchel will now be looking to steer his Chelsea FC side into the semi-finals of the tournament, where they would face either Real Madrid or Liverpool FC.

Porto sealed their spot in the quarter-finals with a victory over Juventus in the last 16.

Chelsea FC boss Tuchel has now offered his reaction to the Blues being pitted against the Portuguese club in the quarter-finals.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Tuchel said: “First of all I’m happy we play an international game not against English team because Champions League is about that as I always prefer to play teams from other countries.

“Then we have a second leg at home which feels good, to start with an away game and then maybe the slight advantage to finish at home.

“Clearly many people will maybe now make us favourites against Porto that will not help us because you can ask in Turin their opinion about whether it helps you to be favourites.

“It does not help you but we are self confident and that is strongly connected with our performances.

“We are confident that we face a strong opponent that we face with all the respect but now that we are in quarter-final we think about how to win it and the only thing we focus on is to reach the semi-final and we are confident enough that we see our chances.”

The two-legged Champions League quarter-final ties will take place on 6-7 and 13-14 April.

Chelsea FC, who are fourth in the Premier League table as things stand, are currently preparing to host Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

