Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Tammy Abraham is still struggling with injury issues after having missed most of Chelsea FC’s recent games.

The England international has not featured for the Blues since the 1-1 draw with Southampton at the end of February as he has been struggling with an ankle issue.

Abraham did not make the squad for Chelsea FC’s win over Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday after having suffered a setback in training before the game.

Tuchel has now revealed that the Blues will have to be patient with Abraham as he bids to get himself back fit and ready to compete for a spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website after Sunday’s win, Tuchel said: “He quit training yesterday [Saturday] after only five minutes, during the warm-up, so there was no chance that he could join the squad.

“It is still more or less the same injury. He had a bit of a re-injury in a training accident, exactly on the same spot where the first injury was so he is in pain, and there was no chance he could join us today.

“Firstly he needs to be fit and then secondly take it step by step to good training performances and fight his way back.

“The way back for him then is to maybe be a substitute and to be hungry to show quality in training.

“Now is not the moment to worry about being in the first 11 because he is out now unfortunately for too many games, and it is absolutely not his fault.

“He is hungry to come back and tries all the time but this is the risk also in pushing the players to be back as soon as possible.

“It was an accident in training because we thought he is already in the squad today and it is nobody’s fault. Now it is kind of a restart and I hope he can use the two weeks to get fit again.

“This is the most important thing right now.”

Abraham has scored 12 goals and made two assists in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season.

However, he has found his first team opportunities to be restricted since Tuchel was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge at the end of January.

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host West Bromwich Albion.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip