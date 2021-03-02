Thomas Tuchel assesses Chelsea FC’s top-four hopes

Thomas Tuchel has declared that Chelsea FC are “still in the battle” to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League after Sunday’s draw with Manchester United.

The Blues were unable to find a breakthrough against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men at Stamford Bridge as they struggled to break down the Red Devils.

Chelsea FC have now drawn their last two games in the Premier League to leave them in fifth place in the table and a point behind fourth-placed West Ham United.

The west London side’s main aim this season will be to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish, with a title push out of reach for the current campaign.

And Tuchel feels that the Blues are still in the fight to secure a top-four finish this season as they bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Speaking in an interview after Sunday’s goalless draw, Tuchel said: “It would have been a big result. We tried everything to win, to be prepared for no other intention but to win.

“We are in the middle of a battle to the top four. We have closed the gap quickly and now is the moment to hang in and to show performances every three or four days.

“I feel the team is very competitive and difficult to play against. We will be able to win games. We are still in the battle and that’s the good news.”

Tuchel also explained why he opted to substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi at half-time of Sunday’s game.

“He was a little bit injured, and it was a tactical reason, so a combination of both,” he said. “We switched to a back five in defence and covered the wide position from Rashford in between Azpi and Reecey.

“That was not an option to use Callum there, and that’s why it was a tactical choice.”

Chelsea FC will now switch their attentions towards their preparations for their crunch Premier League clash against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Thursday night.

After that, the Blues will take on Everton at home in the Premier League on Monday 8 March.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip