Thomas Tuchel sends fresh message to Chelsea FC fans about Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel has dismissed suggestions that Timo Werner could be on his way out of Chelsea FC this summer.

Reports this week have suggested that Werner could be used as part of a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Werner has struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League since having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window last year.

The 25-year-old has only managed to score five goals and made five assists in 28 Premier League games so far this season.

Werner will be hoping to step his game up between now and the end of the season as he bids to help the Blues end the campaign on a positive note.

Chelsea FC boss Tuchel has now laughed off suggestions that Werner could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Asked about the reports linking Werner with a transfer, Tuchel told a news conference on Tuesday: “Stop reading! What do you read? Read a book.

“For Timo, I think he has no reason now to be frustrated because he did an amazing match against Liverpool, maybe his best match since I arrived.

“Then he had a good match against Everton with a lot of chances to score, which he normally is clinical enough and strong enough to score.

“He did not score, OK, this sticks in a situation like this, this can affect his self-confidence, yeah, of course. But what does it help?

“The clear advice from us don’t focus on the result, focus on the process. Get your decision-making right, get your technique right, take good decisions, for the decision take the right technique and the ball will do the rest, and the opponent’s goalkeeper will do the rest, either it’s in or he does an amazing save.

“He can improve from there but there’s simply no time to reflect on what’s going to be in the summer or next year. There’s simply no time.

“In the moment I don’t see why he should be frustrated. We gave him a little bit of time to breathe against Leeds, it was hard for him to come on, so he was not too much involved in the last 20 minutes because it was not our best game.

“But right now I don’t see why he should be frustrated. And honestly, it’s like I answered before, nobody here is blaming the strikers, this is a team effort to attack and a team effort to defend.

“We expect our guys to create more chances to be more decisive, yes, because we expect the defends to play at the highest level, so we also expect our strikers [to do the same].

“In the end it’s my responsibility to put them in the right mindset and the right positions, to let them play regularly, and from there on we go. And maybe all the stuff that you read will hopefully disappear soon.”

Chelsea FC are back in FA Cup action on Sunday when they host Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals.

