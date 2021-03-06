Thomas Tuchel issues warning to Chelsea FC about the top four

Thomas Tuchel has insisted that his Chelsea FC side will not get complacent after their win over Liverpool FC lifted them into the top four.

The Blues notched up a 1-0 victory at Anfield on Thursday night thanks to Mason Mount’s goal as they moved above of Everton and into the Champions League qualification spots.

The result left Chelsea FC four points ahead of Liverpool FC in the race for the Champions League as the Blues look to book their place in Europe’s elite club competition for next season.

Next up for Chelsea FC is a home clash against top-four rivals Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

And Tuchel has insisted that his side must not get carried away by their recent good form as they aim to book their spot in the Champions League for next term.

Speaking at his post-match news conference after the win at Anfield, Tuchel said: “The only thing that helps, even if it is boring to hear, is to prepare for every game at the highest level because this league does not allow you to drop one per cent.

“If we want to keep going we have to refocus again towards Everton [the next game] and nothing else, and the rest will take care of itself.

“There are still 11 games to go, nothing is decided. We are in the race, we closed the gap quickly which was a big effort and with this competition and the Champions League and the FA Cup, it gives us no time to lay back and become too relaxed and I have a hungry group.

“I am hungry and we are not finished.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season and they will take on Leeds United, West Brom and Crystal Palace in their next three top-flight games after their clash with the Toffees on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip