Timo Werner sends honest message to Chelsea FC fans

Timo Werner has admitted that his goal drought this season at Chelsea FC has probably been one of the “worst” periods of his career so far.

The Germany international went 14 games without scoring for the west London side in the Premier League but finally ended that goal drought when he netted in the 2-0 win over Newcastle United last month.

Werner, 24, will now be hoping to push on and help Chelsea FC to challenge for Champions League qualification this season.

The forward has now admitted that his long goal drought in the Premier League was probably one of the most difficult periods in his career.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports before the Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday, Werner said: “The period when I didn’t score in the last month was maybe the worst time in my career.

“I never had so long a period of time without a goal so I was very happy and glad that it ended.

“When I look at my half year here now I think it was the best time to learn new things when you have periods of no goals you learn something about yourself.

“You have to be patient you have to be the best Timo for the team and not the best Timo for myself and sometimes in Germany we say from bad moments you learn the most and that’s exactly what I learned the last month.”

Werner will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a crunch clash against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Thursday night.

The Blues will then prepare to host Everton in the top flight at Stamford Bridge on Monday 8 March.

