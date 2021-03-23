Thomas Tuchel lifts lid on five-minute chat with Chelsea FC starlet about his future

Thomas Tuchel has shed light on his five-minute chat with Billy Gilmour about the Chelsea FC manager’s decision to deny the Scottish starlet a loan move.

The 19-year-old remained at Stamford Bridge beyond the January transfer window despite finding himself behind N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in the pecking order.

Gilmour has only made two appearances for the west London side since Tuchel took over the reins of Chelsea FC from the club’s all-time record goal-scorer Frank Lampard.

The Chelsea FC teenager completed 90 minutes in their 1-0 win over Barnsley in the FA Cup last month before Gilmour helped the west London side to secure a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in Sunday’s quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge.

Gilmour is fighting to secure a spot in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the European championship this summer.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about his decision to keep Gilmour at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel said: “It’s absolutely no mistake.

“It was unfortunately not his choice. It was my choice. The choice was made for Chelsea and not for the personal goals of Billy.

“He accepted it in a five-minute talk. I hope he knows how much I appreciate him. ‘He has three big problems: N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho.

“I can only strongly recommend the Scottish national team to nominate him because this guy trains on the highest level. They should not be worried about his ability to compete.

“We talk now several times because sometimes he does not make it to the 18 because we play with two central midfielders and I already have one of the three guys I mentioned on the bench.

“But it does not mean like when you are out of the squad that you first have to find your way back to the bench. You can start the next game.

“I am happy he is here. We need a strong four midfielders.”

Tuchel has made eight appearances for Chelsea FC in all competitions this term.

The Scottish midfielder has made 19 appearances in all competitions in his fledgling Chelsea FC career.

Although the Chelsea FC youth prospect is a regular at Under-21 level, Gilmour is still waiting to make his first appearance for the Scotland senior team.

