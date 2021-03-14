Chelsea FC have earmarked Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as a replacement for Christian Pulisic should the United States international look to quit Stamford Bridge this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Chelsea FC are worried that the American playmaker could look to force a move away from the west London side this month due to a lack of playing time under Thomas Tuchel.

The same article states that the Blues have been long-term admirers of Coman after they scouted the France international when Callum Hudson-Odoi was attracting interest from Bayern Munich a couple of seasons ago.

According to the same story, Pulisic is attracting interest from Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Bayern given that the USA international hasn’t started a game under Tuchel since his former Borussia Dortmund head coach arrived at the club.

The Daily Mail suggest that Chelsea FC view Coman as a natural replacement for Pulisic but the west London side could face competition from their domestic rivals Manchester City and Manchester United for the former Juventus winger.

The newspaper report adds that Coman has little over 12 months left to run on his current deal at Bayern to open the door to a potential move in the coming year or so.

Coman has scored three times and has made nine assists in 19 games in the Bundesliga this term.

