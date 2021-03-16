Journalist gives fresh update on Christian Pulisic’s future at Chelsea FC

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says Christian Pulisic wants to fight for his first-team place at Chelsea FC

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 16 March 2021, 07:30 UK
Chelsea FC star Christian Pulisic (Photo: Screengrab / Sky Sports)
Chelsea FC star Christian Pulisic (Photo: Screengrab / Sky Sports)

Christian Pulisic wants to fight for his first-team place at Chelsea FC under Thomas Tuchel, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The United States international has been linked with a potential summer move after a difficult start to life under Frank Lampard’s replacement despite previously working with Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic has been limited to just two starts since Tuchel took over the reins of the west London club, including their goalless draw with Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old is reportedly a target for Chelsea FC’s rivals Liverpool FC and Manchester United ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The American playmaker was linked with Liverpool FC before he opted to move to Chelsea FC in 2018 in a big-money deal from Dortmund.

However, Italian reporter Romano has revealed that Pulisic has decided to ignore potential interest from Liverpool FC and Manchester United, preferring to fight for his place in Tuchel’s starting XI.

“Christian Pulisic has always been respectful with Chelsea – great professional,” Romano tweeted.

“But Pulisic is still fighting for Chelsea… and nothing will be decided before June.”

Fabrizio Romano Christian Pulisic update

Pulisic has scored one goal and has made one assist in 19 games in the Premier League this season.

The American star has struggled with some fitness issues to limit his impact on the west London side.

Pulisic has scored 13 goals in 60 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I really think about Edouard Mendy at Chelsea FC
Timo Werner
Paul Merson: Thomas Tuchel could lose patience with Chelsea FC star Timo Werner
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: Chelsea FC could sign Erling Haaland this summer
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta delivers Arsenal injury update on Bukayo Saka
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: Man United will need to replace Edinson Cavani to challenge for the title
Related Articles

Home »
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I really think about Edouard Mendy at Chelsea FC
Timo Werner
Paul Merson: Thomas Tuchel could lose patience with Chelsea FC star Timo Werner
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: Chelsea FC could sign Erling Haaland this summer
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta delivers Arsenal injury update on Bukayo Saka
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: Man United will need to replace Edinson Cavani to challenge for the title
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network