Journalist gives fresh update on Christian Pulisic’s future at Chelsea FC

Christian Pulisic wants to fight for his first-team place at Chelsea FC under Thomas Tuchel, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The United States international has been linked with a potential summer move after a difficult start to life under Frank Lampard’s replacement despite previously working with Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic has been limited to just two starts since Tuchel took over the reins of the west London club, including their goalless draw with Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old is reportedly a target for Chelsea FC’s rivals Liverpool FC and Manchester United ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The American playmaker was linked with Liverpool FC before he opted to move to Chelsea FC in 2018 in a big-money deal from Dortmund.

However, Italian reporter Romano has revealed that Pulisic has decided to ignore potential interest from Liverpool FC and Manchester United, preferring to fight for his place in Tuchel’s starting XI.

“Christian Pulisic has always been respectful with Chelsea – great professional,” Romano tweeted.

“But Pulisic is still fighting for Chelsea… and nothing will be decided before June.”

Pulisic has scored one goal and has made one assist in 19 games in the Premier League this season.

The American star has struggled with some fitness issues to limit his impact on the west London side.

Pulisic has scored 13 goals in 60 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

