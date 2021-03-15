Chelsea FC and Manchester City are both set to enter the race to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Star On Sunday is reporting that Chelsea FC and Manchester City are ready to go head-to-head in a battle to sign the Austria international in a free transfer.

The same article states that FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are leading the race for the Bayern defender but question marks remain about whether the La Liga duo could afford Alaba’s wages.

According to the same story, the Bayern defender is looking for a contract worth around £400,000 a week, which could rule out the Spanish clubs who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The report goes on to suggest that Chelsea FC and Manchester City could capitalise and launch a contract offer for the highly-rated Austrian full-back.

The Star On Sunday report that Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel is in the market to sign a top defender ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window ahead of his first full season in charge.

The media outlet claim that Manchester City tried to sign Alaba last summer and the Premier League leaders could look to reunite the Austrian with Pep Guardiola.

Alaba has scored two goals and has made one assist in 23 games in the Bundesliga this term.

