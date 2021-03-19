Chelsea FC are hoping to complete the “dream” signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Blues have identified Haaland as their “dream purchase” ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are likely to prioritise signing a new number nine this summer given their lack of goals in the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, the Blues haven’t been able to rely upon summer signing Timo Werner, England striker Tammy Abraham or veteran forward Olivier Giroud in the current campaign.

The report suggests that Haaland doesn’t view Chelsea FC as his preferred destination this summer given the Norway international is attracting interest from a host of top European clubs.

However, The Daily Mail reckon Chelsea FC still have a chance of pulling off a transfer coup given the desire of Blues owner Roman Abramovich to land the Dortmund man.

Haaland has scored 20 times in 19 games in the Bundesliga this season, while the Norway centre-forward has netted 10 times in six Champions League appearances.

The Norwegian forward has already scored 47 times in 48 games since his move to Dortmund from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

