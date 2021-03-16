Chelsea FC will become regular title challengers if Thomas Tuchel signs Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, according to BT Sport pundit Joe Cole.

The Blues were held to a frustrating goalless draw with Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime as Tuchel managed to extend his unbeaten start at the west London side.

Tammy Abraham and Jorginho are Chelsea FC’s joint-top scorers this season with a return of six goals to underline the Stamford Bridge outfit’s lack of a prolific striker.

Germany international Timo Werner has struggled to hit the ground running at Chelsea FC since his move to Stamford Bridge in a big-money deal from RB Leipzig last summer.

Olivier Giroud is no longer a regular starter at Chelsea FC, while Abraham has struggled to replicate his goal-scoring form from his breakthrough season last term.

BT Sport pundit Cole reckons Haaland would add some “magic” to the Chelsea FC team if the Blues manage to win the race to sign the Norway international this summer.

“They need one player for me, Haaland. He’s on the wish-list,” Cole told BT Sport.

“He’s a No9. There’s so much in this squad, there’s quality in all areas, such a strong squad.

“You just need that one sparkle of magic, that No.9, that focal point and it will change this club getting back to the glory days of challenging for the title regularly.”

Haaland has scored 19 times in 20 games in the Bundesliga this season, while the prolific 20-year-old has netted 10 goals in six Champions League fixtures this term.

The Norwegian striker moved to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window in 2019 despite being linked with a switch to Manchester United.

