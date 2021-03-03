Chelsea FC are unlikely to be able to convince Erling Haaland to move to Stamford Bridge because of their struggles in front of goal under Thomas Tuchel, according to Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season following Timo Werner’s disappointing debut season at the west London side.

Chelsea FC have been regularly named as one of the leading contenders to sign the Norway international from Borussia Dortmund in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Haaland has scored 43 times in 44 games for the German side to attract interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs despite moving to Borussia Dortmund little over 12 months ago.

But Sky Sports pundit Merson reckons Chelsea FC will find it difficult to convince Haaland to move to Stamford Bridge given their poor goal record under Tuchel.

“I think next season Thomas Tuchel will be saying to the board, to Roman Abramovich, I need a top-drawer centre-forward,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“You will not win the Premier League, or be anywhere close, if you don’t have players around the top-scorer mark. At the moment, I don’t see Tammy Abraham or Olivier Giroud being in that category.

“The way they are now, if you’re Erling Haaland and Chelsea come in and say we’ll pay £110m or whatever it is, we’ll give you this much a week, he will be looking at the same time at the way Chelsea play, and that they’ve only scored eight goals in seven games.

“You can only score goals if there’s chances and Chelsea haven’t made a lorry load of chances. Liverpool’s finishing against Sheffield United was poor, but they made a lorry load of chances.

“Chelsea need to be showing more than what they’re showing at the moment. Because if I’m a world-class centre-forward and Chelsea want me, I’m having a look and saying to my agent ‘they don’t really make a lot of chances, do they?’.

“Even though they’re a good team, I’m not getting five or six chances in the game. I’m working on scraps.

“You’ve got Reece James, who’s as good as anybody at crossing a ball. Callum Hudson-Odoi, down the wing, will beat players and put the ball in, won’t mess about.

“You’ve got Ben Chilwell who doesn’t mess about. Mason Mount’s a good player, Hakim Ziyech is low on confidence at the moment but he’s a good player.

“Kai Havertz is a good player. Timo Werner, there’s a lot more to work on in his game than people think.”

Chelsea FC have only scored 10 times in their last eight games since Tuchel took over the reins of the west London side from Frank Lampard back in January.

Haaland has scored eight times and has made three assists in his last 10 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

The Norwegian striker moved to Borussia Dortmund from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in the 2020 January transfer window.

