Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich is ready to put aside his view of Mino Raiola to ensure the Blues sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Abramovich is ready to make it his “personal mission” to get a deal over the line for the Norway international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC had previously indicated a reluctance to work with Haaland’s controversial agent after falling out with Raiola almost four years ago.

According to the same story, the Blues board were unhappy with Raiola after his client Romelu Lukaku moved to Manchester United ahead of Chelsea FC in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The Daily Star suggest that Chelsea FC will face competition from Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool FC in the Premier League as well as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for the Norwegian striker.

The media outlet reports that the Blues would be willing to pay a hefty fee to sign Haaland if the Dortmund striker indicates that he would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge.

Haaland has netted 31 times in 30 games in all competitions this season.

The Norway star moved to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in a £17m deal in 2020.

