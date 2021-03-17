Chelsea FC consider Erling Haaland-Timo Werner swap deal – report

Chelsea FC are prepared to explore the possibility of a part-exchange deal involving Erling Haaland and Timo Werner this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Blues are open to a potential player-plus-cash deal in order to land one of Europe’s most-explosive strikers in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are confident that they could be able to strike a deal for the Borussia Dortmund striker at the end of the Premier League season.

According to the same story, the west London side are looking at the possibility of using Werner as a makeweight in a deal for the Norway international.

Football Insider claim that Chelsea FC are aware that they’ll have to put together a package worth in excess of £100m to have any hope of winning the race to sign Haaland this summer.

The media outlet suggest the Blues would be willing to sacrifice Werner following the 24-year-old’s difficult first season at Stamford Bridge.

Werner has scored five times and has made five assists in 28 games in the Premier League this term following his £54m move from RB Leipzig last summer.

Haaland, on the other hand, has netted 19 goals and has created four goals in 20 games in the Bundesliga this season.

