Rio Ferdinand is tipping Chelsea FC to sign an out-and-out goal-scorer this summer, such as Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Blues signed Germany international Timo Werner in the 2021 summer transfer window but the 25-year-old has struggled in his first season in the Premier League.

Werner has only scored five times in 28 games in the Premier League this term to prompt some criticism of the summer signing given his hefty transfer fee.

Chelsea FC strikers Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham have also struggled to hold down a regular starting spot and find a level of consistency in the Blues team.

Brazilian holding midfielder Jorginho is Chelsea FC’s leading goal-scorer alongside Abraham in the Premier League this season with a return of six goals.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand reckons Chelsea FC will prioritise signing a proven goal-scorer in the summer, suggesting that Haaland could be heading to Stamford Bridge.

“If they [Chelsea] want to be Champions League contenders, Premier league contenders, then Giroud, obviously when Frank was here and now under this management it’s the same, he’s been a bit-part player, it’s his age, obviously. He’s not a young Giroud, he’s at a different stage of his career. I don’t think he expects to play every game,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“I think Tammy will be putting himself in there but again he has to get fit and stay fit.

“But I think the levels of this club at the moment, I think they’ll go into the market to buy an out-and-out No.9. Haaland is the one who’s on everyone’s lips, he’s the player in form.

“A lot of clubs are sitting there thinking, ‘if we get him that takes us from being a contender to actually having a real chance of winning, a proper contender’.

“If you bring in another striker in that’s part of being a top club.

“It’s never going to get a point where say Tammy is sitting there saying, ‘I’m outright No.1’. You’ve got to be jostling for positions.

“I think bringing someone else in will only make someone like Tammy better. That mentality you have to have where it’s like, ‘OK, you’ve brought someone in, I’ll show you’.

“What happens is that you play in all these competitions you get opportunities. You get opportunities to come in, impact games, and become an integral member of this team.

“Whether you’re starting every game or not, the squad wins trophies, not the first XI.”

Haaland has scored 19 goals in 20 games in the Bundesliga this season, while the Norway international has netted 10 times in six Champions League outings.

The 20-year-old moved to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the 2021 January transfer window following his prolific performances for the Austrian side caught the attention of top European clubs.

Chelsea FC will take on Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday night.

