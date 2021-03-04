Chelsea FC are keeping a close eye on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract situation at AC Milan, according to a report in England.

Eurosport is reporting that the Blues are monitoring the Italy international’s negotiations with the San Siro outfit about a new long-term contract.

The same article states that Donnarumma’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season unless the two parties can strike a compromise in the coming months.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are weighing up whether they should launch a bid to sign a new goalkeeper this summer despite recruiting Edouard Mendy last year.

The report goes on to add that the Blues are prioritising a new defender and striker but Chelsea FC would seize the chance to sign Donnarumma if the Italian became available.

Eurosport claim that Chelsea FC would be willing to meet Donnarumma’s contract demands of around €10.5m (£9.1m) per year.

The media outlet reveal that the west London side are looking to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 2021 summer transfer window despite signing the Spanish shot-stopper in a club record deal in 2018.

Donnarumma has already made 235 appearances in all competitions during his six-season stint in the AC Milan first-team.

The Italy international made his debut for AC Milan at the age of 16 and 242 days.

