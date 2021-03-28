Chelsea FC 'heavily scouting' Man United target Pau Torres - report

Chelsea FC are set to rival Manchester United for Villarreal defender Pau Torres, according to a report

Sunday 28 March 2021, 07:30 UK
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Chelsea FC are “heavily scouting” Villarreal defender Pau Torres despite the Spanish centre-half being linked with Manchester United, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by The Express, is reporting that Chelsea FC have been closely watching Torres over the past few months ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The same article states that Thomas Tuchel is weighing up whether to sign a new centre-half in his first transfer window in charge of the west London side.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC could hijack Manchester United’s bid to sign the 24-year-old in the summer.

The Athletic go on to reveal that the Spanish defender has a £45m contract release clause in his current deal with Villarreal to leave Chelsea FC and Manchester United with a good chance of completing a transfer swoop.

The report adds that Villarreal are open to listening to offers for Torres, including player-plus-cash proposals.

The article claims that Torres is high up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist, while Manchester City have also registered an interest in the Spaniard.

Torres has scored two goals in 26 games in La Liga this season.

The Spain international has come through the ranks at Villarreal, breaking into the first-team in the 2016-17 for the first time before establishing himself as a regular in 2019-20.

