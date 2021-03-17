Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to a report in France.

France Football, as quoted by website Sport Witness, is reporting that Juventus could look to sell Dybala in the 2021 summer transfer window in order to raise funds for new signings.

The same article states that Premier League duo Chelsea FC and Spurs are interested in a swoop to sign the 27-year-old to bolster their respective attacks this summer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Tottenham could pay in the region of £43m to £47m for the Argentinian forward.

France Football reveal that Dybala is set to be out of contract at the end of the 2021-22 season to leave Juventus in an awkward position regarding the South American forward’s future.

The report adds that Juventus are likely to look to cash in on Dybala this summer rather than lose the forward on a free transfer in around 18 months.

Dybala has scored two goals and has made two assists in 11 games in the Serie A this season.

The Argentina international has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in Andrea Pirlo’s team this term despite being an automatic starter in previous campaigns.

Dybala has scored 98 goals in 244 games in all competitions over the past six seasons.

