Chelsea FC are weighing up a surprise bid to re-sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Blues are looking at potential alternatives to Erling Haaland given the intense competition for the Borussia Dortmund striker’s signature at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are willing to look beyond Haaland in their search to sign a top striker in the summer to ensure the west London side have a greater threat up front next term.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are being linked with a swoop to re-sign Lukaku despite having sold the Belgium international to Everton in 2014.

The report goes on to add that the Champions League quarter-finalists would be willing to spend a significant chunk of their summer budget on the Inter striker.

Lukaku has scored 19 times and has made eight assists in 26 games in the Italian top flight this season.

The 27-year-old has netted 59 goals in 85 games over the past 18 months at Inter since his switch to the San Siro from Manchester United in the 2019 summer transfer window.

Lukaku failed to score in 15 games during his Chelsea FC career.

