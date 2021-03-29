Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel has asked Blues owner Roman Abramovich to use Timo Werner in a player-plus-cash deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Tuchel is desperate to get a deal over the line for the Norway international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Tuchel has personally asked Abramovich to use Werner as part of a deal for Haaland such is the Chelsea FC manager’s desperation to sign Haaland.

According to the same story, the new Blues manager hasn’t held back with his regards to his coaching style with Werner.

The article claims that Tuchel is often overheard “barking orders” at Werner from the sidelines since the former Dortmund coach took over the reins from Frank Lampard in January.

The Spanish media outlet claim that Chelsea FC are facing competitions from Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United as well as Spanish sides FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The report goes on to add that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants Haaland to replace Sergio Aguero in the summer transfer window.

Haaland has scored 21 times and has made four assists in 21 games in the Bundesliga this season.

