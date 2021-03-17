Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Atletico Madrid

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to claim a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in their Champions League last-16 clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Blues head into the game after having secured a 1-0 victory over the Spanish side away from home in the first leg last month thanks to Olivier Giroud’s second-half winner.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will now be aiming to secured their spot in the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition with an aggregate victory over the Spanish side.

Chelsea FC head into the game on the back of their goalless draw with Leeds United in the Premier League at the weekend.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen reckons that the Blues will book their sport in the last eight thanks to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Chelsea put in a vintage European away performance in Madrid to come away with a 1-0 victory.

“Since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival, the Blues have been pretty much rock solid at the back and another strong defensive performance will be required here.

“Tactically, I find this one fascinating, as Madrid are likely to be patient knowing that they could get caught out if they throw caution to the wind too early.

“With that in mind, I can see both sides cancelling each other out and Chelsea going through to the quarter-finals.”

Chelsea FC will return to FA Cup action on Sunday when they take on Sheffield United in the quarter-finals.

Their next Premier League game is a home clash against West Bromwich Albion on 3 April.

