Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Everton

Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Everton will secure a point against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Thomas Tuchel extended his impressive start to his Chelsea FC managerial career with a 1-0 victory at defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC on Thursday night.

Mason Mount broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute after the England international managed to evade a number of Liverpool FC defenders before he curled a finish past Alisson Becker.

Chelsea FC are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions since Tuchel took over the reins from club legend Frank Lampard back at the end of January, including eight top-flight fixtures.

The Blues managed to hoist themselves into fourth place in the Premier League table ahead of the weekend’s fixtures thanks to their narrow win at Anfield.

Everton, on the other hand, have won their last three Premier League games thanks to a 2-0 win against Liverpool FC in the Merseyside derby before successive 1-0 victories over Southampton and West Brom.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Everton to earn a point in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC in the battle between the two top-four contenders on Monday night.

“I think it’s time for Chelsea to drop some points, Tuchel has come in and he has made them very hard to beat,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I can’t see Everton taking all three points but if they want to still be in the race for the top four then they have to get something from this match.”

Everton were 1-0 winners against Chelsea FC back in December thanks to Gylfi Sigurdsson’s first-half goal from the penalty spot.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip