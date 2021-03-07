Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Everton

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to continue their good recent form under Thomas Tuchel by claiming a 1-0 victory over Everton on Monday night.

The Blues head into the game on the back of their impressive 1-0 victory over Liverpool FC at Anfield on Thursday night, with Mason Mount scoring the only goal of the game.

Chelsea FC have won three of their last five games in the Premier League to hoist them back into the top four as they aim to book their spot in next season’s Champions League.

The west London side are aiming to finish in the top four this season after Tuchel was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge at the end of January.

Everton are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and just three points behind the Blues heading into Monday night’s showdown.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen is expecting to see Chelsea FC claim all three points with a narrow victory in south west London on Monday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Chelsea fans really couldn’t have asked for a better start to the Thomas Tuchel era.

“With Champions League qualification well within their grasp, along with a win at Anfield, the players confidence must be sky-high going into this.

“However, Everton will pose just as difficult a challenge as anyone. The Toffees have been great this season, and if they were just slightly more consistent, who knows where they’d be.

“This should be a great game. Tuchel v Ancelotti is a fascinating battle, and I think it’s bound to be tight. With that in mind, I think Chelsea will just edge it by the slenderest of margins.”

Chelsea FC will return to action with a home clash against Leeds United next weekend.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip