Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Sheffield United in FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will reach the FA Cup semi-finals thanks to a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel guided Chelsea FC into the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night thanks to a 3-0 aggregate win against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri secured a 2-0 win against the La Liga leaders on the night to book Chelsea FC’s place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Blues are unbeaten in 13 games since Tuchel took over the reins of the west London side from Frank Lampard in January, only conceding two goals during the incredible run.

Chelsea FC have won nine of their 13 games under Tuchel’s leadership, including a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in early February.

Sheffield United sacked Chris Wilder earlier this month as the Blades plunged deeper into crisis mode.

The Yorkshire side are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and 14 points from safety with nine games left to play.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

“Sheffield United were mauled by Leicester last week in their first game without Chris Wilder in charge,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Wilder didn’t lose his job because he had lost the dressing room – far from it – and the Blades looked like a team who have just had the heart ripped out of their club.

“They are not going to bounce back here, either. Chelsea might not be too exciting to watch under Thomas Tuchel, but they know how to get the job done.”

Chelsea FC scored six times and conceded two goals in their two victories over Sheffield United in the Premier League this season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip