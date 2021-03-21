Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Sheffield United in the FA Cup

Michael Owen is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a 2-0 win against Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to extend his incredible unbeaten run when Chelsea FC host Sheffield United in the FA Cup last eight.

Chelsea FC set up a clash against FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals thanks to their 3-0 aggregate win against Atletico Madrid this week.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri helped Chelsea FC to progress to the last four of Europe’s premier club competition.

Tuchel’s men will be looking to make progress in the FA Cup as the German head coach eyes a cup double a matter of months since he replaced Frank Lampard.

Sheffield United look to be heading back to the Championship given that the Blades are bottom of the table and 14 points from safety with nine games left to play.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Sheffield United in the FA Cup last eight on Sunday afternoon.

“Through to the Champions League semi-finals, it’s turning into an unbelievable opening spell for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea,” Owen told BetVictor.

“On paper, the Blues have been handed a favourable FA Cup tie here, so they must be optimistic of making progress.

“For Sheffield United, their dreams of Premier League survival faded long ago, and now in cup competition mode, I think it might be hard for them to raise their game.

“With that in mind, I’m siding with Tuchel’s men to progress.”

Chelsea FC have won four of their previous five games against Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

Sheffield United have failed to win their last four games against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

