Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Everton

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will extend their unbeaten run with a 2-0 win against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were 1-0 winners against defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Thursday night after Mason Mount’s first-half winner.

The England international managed to curl a finish past Alisson Becker to secure three points and extend Tuchel’s unbeaten start to his Chelsea FC career.

Chelsea FC are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games since Tuchel took over the reins from Frank Lampard back at the end of January.

Everton have won their last three Premier League games to boost their chances of securing a top-four finish under Carlo Ancelotti this term.

The Toffees started their winning run with an historic 2-0 victory at Liverpool FC before Everton eased to 1-0 triumphs over Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson reckons Chelsea FC will manage to secure a 2-0 win against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

“Both these sides are right in the mix for the top four and this is a tough one to call,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Chelsea still haven’t conceded a home goal in four games under Thomas Tuchel and Everton are better on the road than they are at Goodison Park – the Toffees haven’t lost an away game since 1 November and 29 of their 46 points have come on the road.

“I’m going to go with a Chelsea win here, although it would not surprise me if Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti ends up getting something to show for his return to Stamford Bridge.”

Everton were 1-0 winners against Chelsea FC at Goodison Park back in December when Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a first-half winner from the penalty spot.

The Toffees have a good record against Chelsea FC over the past six games, securing three wins and two draws.

