Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Crystal Palace v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils head into the game on the back of their goalless draw with Chelsea FC on Sunday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men once again drew a blank against one of the division’s top sides.

Manchester United are looking to keep up the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table as they aim to close the gap on their bitter local rivals.

Despite their position in second place in the table, Manchester United have only won two of their last five games in the Premier League to allow Pep Guardiola’s men to pull away at the top.

Crystal Palace are currently 13th in the Premier League table and 10 points above the relegation zone.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see Manchester United claim all three points when they travel to south London on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Crystal Palace have not played particularly well in either of their past two games but they picked up four points in total and they are probably only one win away from safety now.

“I don’t see them getting it against Manchester United, though. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side didn’t go all out for the win at Chelsea on Sunday but that was because a draw was a decent result for them, against a team looking to close the gap on them.

“This will be different. United started their season by losing at home to Palace but they are much better on the road and I think they will get their own back at Selhurst Park.”

Manchester United are aiming to better their third placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

